BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With the expansion of the Southeastern Conference, adding both Texas and Oklahoma, the 16 teams won’t play in divisions for the first time since 1991.

LSU’s opponents were released already, but the order of the SEC matchups was revealed on Wednesday night.

Below is the official schedule for LSU in 2024:

Sept. 1 – vs. USC (Las Vegas)

Sept. 7 – vs. Nicholls

Sept. 14 – @ South Carolina

Sept. 21 – vs. UCLA

Sept. 28 – vs. South Alabama

Oct. 5 – BYE

Oct. 12 – vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 19 – @ Arkansas

Oct. 26 – @ Texas A&M

Nov. 2 – BYE

Nov. 9 – vs. Alabama

Nov. 16 – @ Florida

Nov. 23 – vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 30 – vs Oklahoma

——–

Keep it on Geaux Nation and BRProud for all of the latest updates on all things LSU.

Latest news