LSU Baseball takes midweek win over Southeastern, 6-3

The No. 20 LSU Tigers scored six runs on nine hits in a 6-3 win over Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 8-5 on the season. Southeastern drops to 5-7.

LSU is back at The Box Wednesday night with a game against Grambling. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be available on the SEC Network Plus. Fans can listen on 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge or online at LSUsports.net/live.

The Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as left fielder Drew Bianco scored from third, unearned on a ground out by right fielder Daniel Cabrera. Bianco reached third after a one-out double down the right field line. Bianco then got to third on a fielding error by Southeastern left fielder Matt Taylor.

LSU added two more runs in the second inning. Catcher Saul Garza scored on an RBI single through the right side by centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo. Shortstop Collier Cranford then hit a double to right center that scored DiGiacomo to give LSU a 3-0 lead.

Southeastern plated on run in the top of the third on an RBI single up the middle by right fielder Christian Garcia. Catcher Connor Manola scored after reaching on a leadoff walk.

Cabrera led off the bottom of the third with a double to left. Second baseman Cade Doughty then launched a two-run dinger that cleared the left field bleachers to give the Tigers a 5-1 advantage.

The Tigers added another run in the fifth as Bianco scored from second on an RBI single off the bat of first baseman Cade Beloso. Bianco drew a walk to start the inning and moved to second on a single by Cabrera.

Designated hitter Jacob Burke hit a one-out solo shot to left in the sixth to trim LSU’s lead down to 6-2. The Lions added another run in the seventh as first baseman Preston Faulkner scored from third on a sac fly to center by Garcia, narrowing the LSU lead to 6-3.

Junior left-hander Brandon Kaminer (2-1) earned the win with 3.0 innings of work. He allowed one earned run on three hits. Kaminer struck out two in the outing.

Nick Storz, Trent Vietmeier, Chase Costello, Jacob Hasty and Devin Fontenot all came out of the bullpen. Fontenor worked the final two innings and picked up five strikeouts to earn his third save of the season.

Southeastern’s Daniel Dugas (0-3) suffered the loss as he allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits in 2.0 innings on the mound.

