BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s time for celebration in Baton Rouge after the LSU baseball team brought home its seventh NCAA National Championship win.

The team beat the Florida Gators in the College World Series finals on Monday night in a 18-4 win.

Tigers fans can cheer on the team at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The celebration will include a trophy presentation, an address from Johnson and wrap up with a fireworks show.

Food, drinks and LSU baseball national championship gear will be sold at the stadium.

LSU Athletics said gates open at 6:30 p.m. and fans should walk through gates 0-3.

BRProud will live stream the championship celebration in this article.