LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Iberville Parish

WHITE CASTLE, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the White Castle Police Department to investigate a shooting involving one of WCPD’s officers, according to a press release from LSP.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, the Plaquemine Police Department responded to a call about gunshots fired and located the suspect in their vehicle.

PPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the officers in a chase and then getting away from them.

A “BOLO” alert was sent out, and a short time later, a White Castle Police Department officer encountered the suspect and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect refused again, leading another chase that ended in a crash. The suspect then fled on foot.

A WCPD officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, but the suspect brandished a gun and fired shots. An officer fired shots in return.

The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.

This remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.