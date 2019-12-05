LPSS launching new educational series in hopes of preventing threats

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish School System is launching an effort to educate students and parents about the serious nature of making threats. This comes in the wake of the latest bomb threat at Lafayette High School Wednesday.

“I think it’s a necessary part of the process. We’ve had a lot of instances in our community, and that maybe it’s an education issue. Maybe students aren’t aware of the severity of these choices. So, I think it’s just the nature of what’s happening in our community,” said Allison Dickerson, LPSS spokesperson.

LPSS is launching a new educational series about making threats, terrorizing, and bullying. This comes after the third bomb threat at Lafayette High this school year. Yet another disruption to the school day for students.

“Obviously, it’s a disruption to the education part of the day, the learning experience. Students have to stop what they’re doing. They have to leave campus. In some cases we might have to potentially add days to the school system to make up for lost time, depending on what time of day that occurred,” said Dickerson.

For a student who’s caught making a threat, the range of school punishment goes all the way to expulsion. That’s separate from the criminal consequences. Dickerson says students are encouraged to say something, if they see something isn’t right.

“We have S.R.O’s on campus. We have teachers on campus. We have administrators on campus. If something doesn’t feel right or seem right, feel free to talk to the adults and share your concerns, and they will take the appropriate actions.”

If you go to the Lafayette Parish School System web site, you will find this letter. The letter asks all parents of children in the school system to talk to their kids about the seriousness of making threats. Click here to read the letter.

As for the bomb threat Wednesday, police have made no arrests.