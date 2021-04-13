LPSO investigating shooting that left 2 injured on Parklane Rd.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Parklane Road.
Captain John Mowell says the suspect is in custody.
According to Mowell, when officers arrived on scene they were able to recover one of the shooting victims and transport them to a hospital, however the second victim was being held hostage by the suspect.
Negotiators began communicating with the suspect, however, a SWAT team was forced to make entry due to the second victim’s deteriorating health.
They were able to recover the second victim and transport them to a hospital for treatment.
Negotiations continued with the suspect until they surrendered without further incident.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
