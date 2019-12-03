Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LPSO announces agency-wide reorganization

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will be operating with fewer employees, following a layoff scheduled for December 2, 2019.

They say this downsizing comes after months of cuts, restructuring and repeated attempts to secure critical funding for daily operations.

Sheriff Garber says the changes are necessary to maintain the financial health of the agency.

According to officials with LPSO, offender programming will also be modified and reduced as part of this financial reorganization. They say this will have no impact on the offenders’ incarceration status.

Priorities such as recruitment and retention, and maintaining competitive pay in the marketplace were also factors in this process, officials said. They added that recent raises in pay for law enforcement officers employed by surrounding agencies further emphasized these needs.

LPSO says that to reduce the overall impact of this financial reorganization, the first step taken was to decrease the agency’s size by leaving positions vacant that were caused by natural attrition (resignations, retirements and terminations).

Certain offender programs and services were streamlined as well. The following programs are either undergoing changes or are being suspended by necessity:

  • The LPSO Vegetable Farm
  • Outpatient Services Program
  • LAPCORR
  • Drug Testing Services
  • The Transitional Work Program
  • JAC/Youth Services
  • OutReach
  • Inmate Work Crews
  • Alternative Sentencing Program
  • STOP

LPSO says they will continue to closely examine their options to ensure “these valuable programs can be reinstated as soon as possible.”

“I will not compromise my duty to public safety by maintaining non-mandated programs while being unable to fairly compensate the brave and compassionate men and women who serve Lafayette Parish,” Sheriff Garber said. “No one likes the idea of layoffs because you know individual families are affected, but I have a greater duty to the public and to our employees who expect the very best law enforcement; and I promised to provide it.”

According to LPSO, some employees who have been notified of the layoffs are being offered employment in other open positions within the agency. Those who do not meet the qualifications for reassignment or do not accept the open positions will qualify for unemployment benefits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories