Louisiana’s first ever virtual vacci-thon happening in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana’s first ever virtual vacci-thon is slated for Saturday, August 28, 2021. Bring Back Louisiana, DJ Troy D and La Louisiane Consulting have teamed up with medical professionals to answer the public’s questions and concerns about the coronavirus and vaccines. Five vaccination sites will be setup throughout Southwest Louisiana (see list of sites below), for a goal they’ve set to get 500 people vaccinated in one day.

DJ Troy D will host the vacci-thon live on Facebook from the office of Dr. Kimberly Smith Dauterive, located at 520 N. Lewis Street, Suite 100, New Iberia, LA 70563. You can watch it all live from the Facebook page of @DJTroy-D.

Call (337) 367-8220 and schedule your appointment between 10am-3pm Monday-Friday.

5 vaccination sites throughout Southwest Louisiana:

NEW IBERIA/ST. MARTIN

JKL Healthcare Services / 520 North Lewis St., Ste. 100, New Iberia, LA / 9AM-4PM

LAFAYETTE

VOTE / Debaillion Park / 710 Aster Dr., Lafayette, LA / 12PM-4PM

OPELOUSAS

Med Express Headquarters / 5245 I-49 S. Service Rd., Opelousas, LA / 10AM-3PM

ABBEVILLE

The Red Barn / 2901 Rodeo Rd., Abbeville, LA / 10AM-3PM

CHURCH POINT

Lenora’s / 620 North Main St., Church Point, LA / 1PM-4PM