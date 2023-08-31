LOUISIANA (KLFY)—Football season is officially here, but Louisiana is still in a drought, leaving the ground dry and very susceptible to catching fire.

News 10 spoke with Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department who said the burn ban can impact everyone’s favorite pregame tradition.

“The governor’s office as well as the state fire marshal’s office are actually encouraging individuals who tailgate to not have anything with open flames,” Trahan said.

The use of generators is allowed, but Trahan recommended keeping them off the grass.

“Make sure that it cools down before you even put it on anything that is grass,” Trahan said.

The University of Louisiana Lafayette posted a statement not allowing for open flame activities at tailgates like grilling, using fire pits, or using fireworks. Hayden Fabre, a UL Lafayette student, said he understood why it is necessary, but it is inconvenient.

“As a student there is definitely room for disappointment, but I totally get it and don’t blame them,” Fabre said.

Trahan assured this is only a recommendation. It is up to each school to enforce what they believe is necessary to stay safe come game day.