Louisiana ‘Trooper of the Year’ accused of making, sharing child porn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WWL) — A Louisiana State Police trooper honored as Trooper of the Year in 2018, faces charges of production and distribution of child pornography.

A spokesperson for Louisiana State Police says 41-year-old Jason Boyet has been placed on administrative leave Wednesday after he was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The FBI and LSP Special Victims Unit began an investigation after a suspect, later identified as Boyet, allegedly produced and shared pornographic images on an unnamed online application. Troopers say Agents identified Boyet as the online user and arrested him after an interview.

“The investigation remains ongoing with the potential for additional charges,” the LSP spokesperson said.

Sources tell WWL-TV that investigators raided Boyet’s Tangipahoa Parish home Wednesday morning. He was later taken to State Police Troop L headquarters in Mandeville.

Boyet has been employed by LSP since 2006. In Feb. 2018, he was recognized as “Louisiana State Police Troop L Trooper of the Year,” according to a 2018 State Police Facebook post. He previously served in the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol.

Sources tell us Boyet is married with 3 children.

LSP Troop L encompasses St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.