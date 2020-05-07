Louisiana receives D- grade for social distancing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Social distancing continues to be a challenge for members of the Pelican State, according to Unacast, Inc.

As of Wednesday, May 6, there are 30,399 cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana.

Uncast, Inc. provides a Social Distancing Scorecard for every state and county in the United States.

The scorecard for Louisiana can be found here.

When you look at the interactive map, you see that these parishes have earned these grades:

Acadia Parish – F

Ascension Parish – F

East Baton Rouge Parish – F

Lafayette Parish – F

Livingston Parish – F

Orleans Parish – C+

Tangipahoa Parish – F

West Baton Rouge Parish – F

The Unacast, Inc. scoring methodology can be found below:

Governor John Bel Edwards talks about social distancing guidelines in this video:

Louisiana is one of 21 states to receive a failing grade on the Social Distancing Scorecard.