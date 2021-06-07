Louisiana Jeepers is hosting a Wild Side Ride & Car Show for the LOPA Foundation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Courtesy Automotive in Breaux Bridge is teaming up with Louisiana Jeepers to bring the Wild Side Ride & Car Show.

They will be taking a ride through beautiful St. Martin Parish ending at a car show in Parc Hardy in Breaux Bridge!

Entry is $30 per vehicle, and they have prizes for Top 5 and Best of Show.

Plus, there will be music, food and fun for the whole family!

All funds raised next Saturday will benefit the LOPA Foundation who is dedicated to enhancing LOPA’s capacity in the areas of education, outreach, and family services.

The fun starts at Courtesy Jeep in Breaux Bridge!

Next Saturday, June 12th, the ride will take off at 9:30 a.m. and end at Parc Hardy around 11 a.m. at the Car Show.

It’s going to be fun for the whole family!

You can find the Facebook Event or visit www.WildSideRide.com to register!