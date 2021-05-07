LIVE NOW: Louisiana governor announces $200M Amazon fulfillment center coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that a $200 million Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Shreveport, bringing 800 new direct jobs to the region.

The Governor’s office and Shreveport Mayor’s office are being tight-lipped on what the announcement is regarding. Officials with the North Louisiana Economic Partnership will be among those taking part.

The Amazon fulfillment center is coming to the Hunter Industrial Park on Corporate Drive near the Caddo Correctional Center in North Shreveport. It will be the second Amazon fulfillment center to open in Louisiana after the company announced plans to open one in South Louisiana in December 2020. Construction on that facility was expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

The Carencro fulfilment facility is expected to create 500 direct jobs with an annual payroll of more than $16 million. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project also will result in 982 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,400 jobs in Acadiana and surrounding regions.

The distribution facility in Shreveport will be the first tenant of the 135-acre Hunter Industrial Park, which was certified by Louisiana Economic Development in February 2020. Site plans for a distribution facility at that location that include a 3.4 million square foot sorting facility were approved by the Shreveport Caddo Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission in March.

The 135-acre Hunter Industrial Park in North Shreveport between Corporate Drive and Twelve Mile Bayou near the intersection of North Market and North Hearne was certified by Louisiana Economic Development in February 2020. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Amazon has already invested more than $350 million in Louisiana since 2018 through its seven Whole Foods Markets and Amazon delivery stations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The company also operates an Amazon Air logistics gateway at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.