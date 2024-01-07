BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor-elect Jeff Landry celebrated being Louisiana’s 57th Governor Sunday, Jan. 7 at the State Capitol during his inauguration.

The inauguration was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, but was moved to Sunday evening after unexpected weather conditions.

“The people of Louisiana deserve a government as great as they are,” said Landry. “So to the Legislature, I ask you to help me help you and together, we help them, for failure isn’t an option anymore.”

Landry served as the Attorney General for eight years before winning the gubernatorial election in October 2023 against 14 other candidates.

Before serving as Attorney General, Landry was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013.

Landry is a Republican from St. Martinville, Louisiana. While still in high school, Landry joined the Louisiana Army National Guard and served for 11 years, according to his campaign website. Landry became a Desert Storm veteran and earned the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, a National Defense Ribbon, and the Louisiana War Cross.