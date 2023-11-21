PASADENA, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) — For a third year, the Louisiana Rose Parade® will feature in The Tournament of Roses Foundation; the theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

Louisiana’s 2024 Rose Parade® float showcases a large Mardi Gras jester, fleur-de-lis, umbrellas inspired by second-line parades, and the traditional purple, green, and gold colors, according to a press release.

Performing will be Grammy-nominated Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, and legendary guitarist James Burton.

The Rose Parade will roll on January 1, 2024, and travel along a 5.5-mile route on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California.

“Louisiana is a perfect fit for the theme of music. Music is a part of our culture, from Mardi Gras to our festivals to our daily lives. We will kick off our new marketing campaign, Year of Music, in 2024 with this parade, and we know we’re going to put on a show the audience will never forget,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Louisiana’s 2024 Rose Parade® float riders include:

James Burton , Shreveport-raised legendary guitarist

, Shreveport-raised legendary guitarist Katrice Lacour , Zydeco musician representing Natchitoches;

, Zydeco musician representing Natchitoches; Sydney “Big Sid” Williams , representing Lafayette, Owner of El Sid O’s Zydeco & Blues Club;

, representing Lafayette, Owner of El Sid O’s Zydeco & Blues Club; Kennidy Elizabeth Ann Peavy ; 2023 Southwest Louisiana Miss Queen Mardi Gras;

; 2023 Southwest Louisiana Miss Queen Mardi Gras; Curtis Doucette, Jr. ; Lead developer of renovations at New Orleans Dew Drop Inn;

; Lead developer of renovations at New Orleans Dew Drop Inn; Jordyn Finlyn Kelley , 64th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen;

, 64th Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen; Kasia Trepagnier , Hammond native and Actress/Producer;

, Hammond native and Actress/Producer; Amanda Shaw , Cajun fiddler from Mandeville;

, Cajun fiddler from Mandeville; Laura Jane Kirkpatrick ; Miss Louisiana’s Teen 2023;

; Miss Louisiana’s Teen 2023; Zharia Lemar ; Miss Festival of the Bonfires XXXIII and;

; Miss Festival of the Bonfires XXXIII and; Destiny Wilrye; 2023 Miss Ragley Heritage and Timber Festival

Lt. Governor Nungesser expressed that this year’s riders embody the celebratory spirit of Louisiana, and our performers are showcasing authentic Louisiana flair.

Tickets for grandstand seating are on sale, and the event will be broadcast live all over the world at 10 a.m. central through NBC.