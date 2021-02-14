Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development monitoring roadways as a winter storm rolls in

(KLFY)- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is gearing up for a possible winter storm.

Deidra Druilhet with DOTD says crews have started the process of pretreating roads for the anticipation of ice.

Druilhet continues, “If we see there is a possibility for us to head off ice accumulations, we can pretreat the roads with brine or salt pellets so it’s not sticking to road surfaces.”

Druilhet continues saying, crews will standby throughout the day as weather and road conditions worsen.

“With possible impacts to Acadiana, we will have crews deployed in all eight parishes that will monitor for the entire time,” explains Druilhet.

Although DOTD does strongly encourage all residents to stay home and off roadways, Druilhet says be weather aware and check road conditions before heading out.

“Safety is a priority for us. We want to set an example, making sure we are practicing safety measures. We are charged with maintaining roadways and addressing any impacts so we can continue to open them up when time permits to the traveling public,” adds Druilhet.