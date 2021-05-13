Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson to preside over election to replace Liz Cheney in GOP leadership

(The Daily Advertiser) — Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson will preside over the House Republican Conference election to replace Liz Cheney in leadership after she was ousted this week because of her escalating feud with former President Donald Trump.

Johnson is also considered a long shot to replace the Wyoming representative, who has been a fierce critic of Trump’s discredited claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney had been chair of the Republican Conference, the No. 3 GOP leadership position in the House behind Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Johnson, who is vice chair of the Republican Conference, told USA Today Network he will preside over a Thursday night candidate forum and the Friday election, both of which are closed to the public.

