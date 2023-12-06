LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A long serving reverend in Lafayette has passed away at the age of 97, according to the Diocese of Lafayette.

Reverend Floyd Joseph Calais, 97, died at his home in Lafayette Wednesday morning.

Father Calais served as a priest of the Diocese of Lafayette for 73 years. Father Calais was ordained as a priest in 1950, and served at churches in churches in New Iberia, Melville, Richard and Abbeville.

Funeral arrangements are pending, and updates will be provided as more information is given.

