PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is covering the historical SpaceX Return in the Gulf Coast Sunday.
Crews are in position to capture this memorable event near Pensacola. The splashdown is scheduled around 1:40 PM.
WKRG News 5 will share this moment on WKRG.com as well as its Facebook page. Additionally, special LIVE coverage will be on air.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wilford Brimley, the face of Quaker Oats and ‘Cocoon’ Star, Dies at 85
- LIVE: Tracking SpaceX Crew Dragon’s splashdown near Pensacola
- Lafayette resident takes action hosting outdoor basketball camp in wake of recreation center closures
- Second stimulus checks: Will $1,200 payments be approved this week?
- George, Clippers rain 3s on Pelicans in 126-103 blowout