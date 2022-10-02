LONDON, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings in London at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Today’s football game will be played inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where to watch the game:

TV: NFL Network

Online: fuboTV

Live updates of the game will be posted here.

2nd Quarter: 13-7 MIN

9:52 a.m. – End of 2md Quarter.

0:00 – MIN: Kicker Greg Joseph makes a 36-yard field goal. 13-7 MIN

1:04 – MIN: Kicker Greg Joseph makes a 28-yard field goal. 10-7 MIN

8:57 – NOLA: Quarterback Andrew Dalton passes a throw to Wide Receiver Chris Olave for 4 yards. Kicker Will Lutz scores. 7-7

Watch the play here.

1st Quarter: 7-0 MIN

9:14 a.m. – End of 1st Quarter.

8:12 – MIN: Running Back Alexander Mattison completes a pass from Quarterback Kirk Cousins for 15 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Greg Joseph scores. 7-0 MIN

8:28 a.m. – Saints win the coin toss and kick-off.