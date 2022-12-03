ATLANTA, Ga. (BRPROUD) – It’s championship day in Baton Rouge!

The Louisiana State University Tigers will take on the University of Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. in Atlanta.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs will fight to be named the 2022 SEC Champions.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

Where to watch the game:

TV: CBS

Livestream: FuboTV

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Check here for live updates of the game.

2nd Quarter: 35-10 UGA

0:01 – LSU: Kicker Damian Ramos makes a 42-yard field goal. 35-10 UGA

0:32 – UGA: Quarterback Stetson Bennett passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Dillon Bell for 3 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Jack Podlesny scores. 35-7 UGA

2:48 – UGA: Quarterback Stetson Bennett passes a complete throw to Tight End Darnell Washington for 14 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Jack Podlesny scores. 28-7 UGA

14:43 – UGA: Quarterback Stetson Bennett passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey for 22 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Jack Podlesny scores. 21-7 UGA

1st Quarter: 14-7 UGA

0:03 – UGA: Quarterback Stetson Bennett passes a complete throw to Tight End Brock Bowers for 4 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Jack Podlesny scores. 14-7 UGA

2:21 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte for 53 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 7-7

3:33 – UGA: Georgia blocks the LSU field goal. Defensive Back Christopher Smith returns for 95 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Jack Podlesny scores. 7-0 UGA

10:52 – LSU: Timeout.