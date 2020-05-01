LCG announces reopening all forced to close businesses as “the next step”

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announced its next step in local economic recovery is reopening businesses forced to close under Governor John Bel Edward’s stay-at-home order.

Barbershops, salons, theaters, gyms all have one thing in common. Each is currently closed by law. According to LCG, 10-15% of the parish’s businesses still can’t reopen.

“This has destroyed a lot of people’s lives, and I think it’s time to open everything back up,” said barber Randall Nowlin

Even though he hasn’t gotten sick, COVID-19 has taken everything from him.

“This is all I know. This is all I’ve ever done,” Nowlin admitted. As a self-employed barber at Xclusive Kuts on Pinhook Road, he hasn’t found any benefits, and his savings have run dry.

Without phase one recovery May 1st, it’s places like Xclusive Kuts, restaurant interiors, Churches, etc., Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory wants to see up and running with safe shop guidance by May 15.

“We’re going to continue to work with Baton Rouge to see if maybe there’s a way to open before. I do want to see these businesses open. I think we have best practices and models in place,” Guillory stated in his Thursday press briefing.

In Governor John Bel Edwards press conference he said, “Parishes are free and mayors to be more restrictive than whatever restriction I’ve put in place by virtue of executive order or proclomation. They are not free to be less restrictive.”

Governor Edwards discouraged anyone moving faster than his orders allow, and even though Guillory said he wouldn’t openly defy the governor, he argues, “Our people are smart. I trust in our people far more than I do our government.”

Nowlin agreeed. He has already taken to take the initiative to create a Facebook page of likeminded barbers. They’ve made a long list of precautions from his shop plans to take when they are able to reopen, including, masks, gloves, temperature checks, restricting capacity, disposable gowns, and restricting capacity to list a few.

Nowlin said he knows other businesses are hurting just as badly as he is and, “It’s time for everything to open back up as long as we can all take the proper precautions to keep everybody safe which we all know how to do.”