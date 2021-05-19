Laugh Gas 2 Comedy Show Coming to Acadiana this June

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This event is a stand up comedy show brought to you by PoetsLife Entertainment featuring four very funny comedians: Jerrod Guillory coming from New Iberia, RJ Evans coming from Hammond LA, “The Reverend” James Walker coming all the way from Houston TX, & Ms. Rose from my hometown of Opelousas.

The show is also being hosted by Lafayette’s own, the very entertaining, Mr. LaDane Washington aka Loverboy.

Laugh Gas 2 will be held on Saturday June 5th at Feed And Seed in downtown Lafayette.

The address is 109 N. Grant Street, the doors will open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the the door.

Presale Tickets are now available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laugh-gas-2-comedy-show-tickets-149447851547.

Or you can call (337) 945-8389 for tickets as well.

Payments can be made by cash, cashapp, or Zelle.