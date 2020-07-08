L’Auberge releases statement regarding pending layoffs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) L’Auberge Casino Resort has released a statement regarding the expected layoff of more than 400 employees at its Lake Charles location.

L’Auberge furloughed 26,000 employees on their properties in April, hoping to bring them back within a couple of months.

Read the full statement below:

“Based on the sudden and unforeseeable events in March, we were forced to furlough 26,000 of our team members in April. At the time, we were hopeful that we’d be able to call the employees back within a couple of months. However, while we have been able to reopen most of our properties on a limited basis, the continued social distancing requirements and uncertain business volumes means our properties will not be able to resume normal operations for the foreseeable future.

“After thoroughly reevaluating our business in light of the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to communicate honestly and openly with our team members that it could be some time before all of our remaining properties are open, and that those properties that are open will unfortunately not require the same level of staffing due to limitations and restrictions placed on occupancy and offerings to create a safer environment. As a result, we informed our team members that their furloughs may be converted to a permanent layoff in the coming weeks or months. We had a legal obligation to send a formal WARN notice to all the team members who could potentially be laid off. To be clear, however, that does not necessarily mean that all those team members will be laid off.

“In the meantime, we also wanted to let the furloughed team members know that we’ll be extending their Medical and Pharmacy benefits coverage through July 31. In addition, our COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, in which we’ve raised $1.7 million through private donations from our senior executives, Board of Directors, and our Foundation, is also available to help our Team Members with any emergency funding needs. To date more than $415,000 has already been approved and processed for distribution to our team members in need.

“These are extremely challenging times both on a personal and a professional level, but the steps we have taken to this point, and plan to take going forward, are all aimed at positioning our Company and the majority of our team members to be able to weather this storm and come out stronger on the other side.”