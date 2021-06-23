Late night shooting leaves 2 injured in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left two people injured.

According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes, officers responded to a call of shots fired at about 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived to 700 block of South Hopkins St, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information involving this shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.