LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is investigating a motorcycle death in Lake Charles.

CPSO said that Kelly Bowman, 49, of Lake Charles, died in the crash.

According to CPSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Gulf Hwy and Lincoln Road in Lake Charles in reference to a motorcycle accident around 4 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The investigation revealed that Bowman was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Lincoln Road when the motorcycle exited the roadway and crashed for unknown reasons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bowman was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, according to CPSO.

CPSO also said speed nor impairment is suspected but toxicology testing will be performed.