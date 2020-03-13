Lafayette tourism suffering from coronavirus fears

LAFAYETTE, La. — Tourism in Lafayette is already feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

Despite no confirmed cases yet in Acadiana, multiple events have been canceled to prevent the spread of the illness.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announced Thursday afternoon they have canceled all “mass public gatherings” through Sunday. This includes all public meetings, events, programming, and extracurricular activities.

“We’re constantly trying to figure out how to deal with this unprecedented situation. This is not something we’ve ever had to deal with on this scale before”, admitted LCG’s Chief Communication Officer Jamie Angelle.

Residents have seen canceled events across the country and across the state, but now they are seeing them across Lafayette Parish.

Thursday, Mayor-President Josh Guillory called for the cancellation of all mass public gatherings through Sunday, March 15, saying in part, “Our main goal is to minimize the spread of this virus and prevent community spread”.

According to Angelle, the administration is in constant communication with public health officials, local mayors, and community leaders when making decisions that impact safety or tourism.

“At no point will any of these decisions be made lightly”, said Angelle. “We’re making all of these decisions with the best interests of the citizens of the parish and Lafayette in mind”.

Lafayette’s Convention and Visitors Commission President and CEO Ben Berthelot is concerned with the cost of canceling any scheduled event, “It’s secondary to obviously the safety of all of our travelers and anybody, but there’s a potential huge economic piece of this as well”.

Even before large events like Comic-Con canceled at the Cajundome Convention Center, he’s been reaching to festival and event organizers because of “misinformation” and “hysteria” he said he’s seen.

Berthelot said he is trying to, “Sort of get a feel of where their thought process is right now in terms of their decision making of whether or not to continue the event, and then to make sure they are making those decisions based on facts”.

LCG said what they don’t want to do is overreact, and for now they are confident they are making the right choices.

“We don’t take this lightly because it hurts’, commented Angelle. “It hurts all of our pocketbooks, but at the same time, what good is money when you don’t have good health?”

Angelle did mention two, possibly three, tourist groups who canceled trips to Acadiana recently. The Louisiana Travel Association is encouraging “staycations” since most people feel more comfortable driving than they currently do on a plane.

LCG concluded officials will continue to monitor the on-going situation and will adjust these closures as necessary.