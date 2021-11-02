Lafayette residents can dispose of hazardous waste materials Nov. 20

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Residents will be able to dispose of their household hazardous waste on Nov. 20, according to a news release from Lafayette Government.

The waste disposal event will take place at the Cajundome parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon. Enter the Cajundome parking lot from Reinhardt Dr. The event is open only to residents of Lafayette Parish.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to properly dispose of chemicals that pose hazards when dumped in trash cans. When hazardous products end up in landfills it can contaminate the land, air, and water supplies, according to the statement.

Electronics will not be accepted. Ensure all liquid items are secure. Leaky containers will not be accepted.

Accepted

Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint & Paint Products, including thinner and stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

NOT Accepted

Antifreeze

Appliances

Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries

Commercial Waste

Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

Compressed Gas Cylinders

Copiers

CRT Monitors

Electronics

Fire/Smoke Detectors

Medical Waste

Motor Oil X

PCB Oil X

Printers

Radioactive Material

Tires

Televisions

WHERE TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNACCEPTED ITEMS

Call ahead to confirm details and possible fees.

Antifreeze:

Pep Boys

Take 5 Oil Change

Firestone

Appliances

Best Buy

EMR / Southern Recycling

Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling

1x per month curbside (visit Bulky Waste Map for designated week)

Automotive Batteries:

EMR/Southern Recycling

Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling

Most Automotive Stores (Call ahead- i.e. Auto Zone, Firestone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys)

Cell Phones:

AT&T Store

Sprint

Compact Fluorescent Bulbs:

Batteries Plus Bulbs

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Consider donating functioning electronics to charity. If non-working, check these locations for recycling/safe disposal options:

Best Buy

Doghouse Computers

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Target

Wal-Mart

Fire Extinguishers

Gulf Land Fire Safety Services, Inc.

Medicine / Prescription Drugs

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Local Pharmacies (Call ahead- CVS, iCare Community Pharmacy, Medicine Bin, Northside Pharmacy, Teche Drugs, Walgreens)

Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics, Inc.

Motor Oil:

Most Automotive Stores

Tires: