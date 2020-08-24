Lafayette Police respond to overnight shooting on NW Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two people were injured after a shooting happened overnight in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway just before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Sargent Wayne Griffin tells News 10 that two victims each suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
