Lafayette Parks and Rec

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – If you have kids ages four to 18 that are interested in playing softball or baseball for The Lafayette Little League or The Greater Lafayette Little League, signups are being held all week at Girard Park and Martin Luther King Center.

Monday through Thursday, signups at Martin Luther King Center will be active from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At Girard Park, signups will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Players unavailable for walk-up registration can sign up by contacting Parks and Recreation Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory, 337-564-2031 or wguillory@lafayettela.gov

The Greater Lafayette Little League encompasses the following areas: