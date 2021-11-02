Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office presents Arrive Alive Tour to students

Lafayette, La (BRPROUD)- Lafayette County Parish Office has partnered with UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour sponsored by the Acadiana Automotive Group to bring drunk driving awareness to Lafayette High School students. The event will be held on Wednesday, November 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The news was announced in a press release on Tuesday, November 2.

Unite Arrive Alive Tour is the number one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness for young drivers and the nation’s number one stimulated driving in the country.

According to the press release, Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows

participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without

moving or being impaired. The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life

dangers without the real-life consequences.

Arrive Alive uses a virtual simulator that’s the closest thing to driving a real vehicle

For more information on Arrive Alive Tour event at Lafayette High School, contact Cheif Marketing Officer Nick Pitts at 888-3394 extension 6383.