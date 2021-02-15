Lafayette officials urge caution after a Carencro man dies on slick ice

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The winter weather covering Louisiana has taken the life of a Carencro man. 50-year-old Carol Matthews of Carencro slipped on ice hitting his head on the ground. According to the Lafayette Parish coroner, that’s what killed him. The state confirmed this is the first death due to the storm.

Local officials are taking steps to make sure no one else is hurt. A curfew Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) started Monday night was been extended to Tuesday at 8 A.M. because of ice on the roadways. 911 director Craig Stansbury said other calls were made to 911 overnight about crashes due to ice.

“That’s some of the things that we are asking people to be cautious about,” stated Stansbury. “You have the curfew and the stay at home order throughout this evening until tomorrow morning. We just ask that people abide by that.”

While people are at home, Lafayette Police and Public Works employees are working to barricade streets that are impassable because of ice. LCG Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Director Warren Abadie warned on open roads, only essential travel is allowed.

“Even though the road conditions may seem like you have good grip, and they are not icy, you may come across a patch of ice, and if you are going fast, it can be hard to keep control, so I would say drive cautiously. Drive like you’re driving on ice even if the road is dry,” advised Abadie.

Both directors were comforted that less sleet hit Lafayette Monday than they said was initially expected. Current projections show though the worst may be over, freezing temperatures will mean what’s already on the ground won’t thaw easily.

Abadie said, “If water stays on the road, and the water refreezes tonight, we would do our best to treat it and get it open, but it is definitely possible that some roads will be impassible.”

Stansbury’s advice is, “If you do not have to get out, please don’t.”