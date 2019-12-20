Lafayette Mayor-President-Elect names Hollis Conway as Director of Community Development

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Lafayette Mayor-President-Elect Josh Guillory continues to develop his incoming administration, and he’s named a new member of it.



Hollis Conway will served as Director of the Community Development Department for LCG.



Conway currently serves as an Assistant Athletic Director for the University of Louisiana with a focus on Diversity, Leadership and Education.



Guillory says Hollis brings a wealth of experience, a deep love of community and an endless amount of energy to his new administration.



“His reputation as a go-getter and his ability to inspire and motivate people will be incredibly valuable to achieving the mission of Community Development,” Guillory expressed. “I am thrilled to have Hollis onboard, and I know he will hit the ground running in improving services for our citizens and building stronger relationships with the community.”



Conway is also a two-time Olympic medalist high jumper.



“I am ecstatic to be a part of Mayor-President-Elect Guillory’s team. I have a passion for helping people and for bettering my community. Since returning last year, my love for Lafayette and its people have deepened. I cannot wait to put that affection into action through the great work of Community Development,” Conway stated. “I am grateful to Mr. Guillory for allowing me to serve in this capacity, and I am excited to implement his vision for the Department.”



The Community Development Department promotes services geared toward enhancing the the physical, social, economic, educational, and cultural conditions of the Lafayette area.