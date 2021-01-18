Lafayette man may soon join the almost two thousand registered sex offenders in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette man is in jail tonight after attempting to solicit a minor online.

If convicted of his crimes, 33-year-old Brandon Leon would be required to register as a sex offender, joining the almost two thousand other convicts.

Leon was arrested on Jan. 17, 2021 for several charges including indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor. If convicted, Leon could face over two decades in prison for his alleged actions.

33-year-old Brandon Leon

“Especially since the pandemic, it seems to have exacerbated the problem and it really is horrific because behind each one of these crimes is an innocent child,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

Last month, we took an exclusive look inside of the cyber crimes until at the Louisiana Department of Justice.

Forensic Manager of the cyber crime unit, Corey Bourgeois said, “It’s not a one size fits all crime, it’s doctors, lawyers, police officers, fireman, your average looking Joe.”

The Louisiana Department of Justice has seen a rise in the number of child predator and cyber crimes over the past year and it’s becoming concerning they say.

The number of sex offenders across Acadiana.

Attorney General Landry and Bourgeois are just reminding people to keep an eye on what their kids are doing online. You can view a brochure the department has created here.

There are also over two dozen wanted sex offenders across the area. You can view the offenders and those wanted on the Louisiana State Police website.