Lafayette Firefighters battle overnight blaze in a vacant building on E. Pont Des Mouton Rd.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a structure fire overnight in the 400 block of East Pont Des Mouton Road after a witness reported smoke coming from the vacant building while driving by it.
Firefighters arrived on scene at 1:38 a.m. this morning and found flames coming from the windows of the building.
According to Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, the building was last occupied by Children’s Boutique at Doll World.
The fire was under control within fifteen minutes, but Trahan says the building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage throughout.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
