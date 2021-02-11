Lafayette Fire Department responding to house fire on Debaillon Street

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) - St. Martinville Police have identified the person they believe is responsible for a shooting near a school Wednesday afternoon.

Davontae "Blackie" Gardner is wanted on multiple charges, including 7 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and possessing a firearm in a firearm free zone.

Chief Ricky Martin says officers responded to the scene of the shooting at approximately 11:30 a.m. on February 10, 2021 in the 300 block of S. Theater Street.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that the suspect fired several shots at a vehicle near the intersection of S. Theater St.and Honoree St.

Chief Martin says one bullet struck a nearby school with several children and staff.

Gardner is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts or have any information about the shooting call the St. Martinville Police Department at (337) 394-3001.