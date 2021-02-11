Lafayette Fire Department responding to house fire on Debaillon Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Crews with the Lafayette Fire Department are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Debaillon Street near Moss Street.

Few details are available at this time, but News 10 has a crew on the scene and we will provide more updates as new information becomes available.

