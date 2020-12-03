Lafayette Fire Department respond to early morning fire at hotel on North University Ave.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters battled a commercial fire that broke out early Thursday morning at King Hotel, located at 1605 N. University Avenue.



Crews were dispatched to the scene at 1:08 a.m. after a hotel employee noticed smoke coming from an abandoned section of the property and called 911.



When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from both floors of the two-story building.



Public Information Officer Alton Trahan tells News 10 that the fire was brought under control after 45 minutes and is caused severe damage to four of the hotel rooms.



The forty-room building involved in the fire was not being rented.



The owners told fire investigators that the building was never occupied and the electricity was disconnected to the rooms.



Fire officials determined that someone was inside one of the vacant rooms prior to the fire being discovered, according to Trahan.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716.