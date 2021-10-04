Lafayette community mourns young father gunned down on Peach Street

LAFAYETTE, La — The McComb community is mourning the loss of a young man and a father who was killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred just after two P.M. yesterday on the 900 block of Peach Street.

21-year-old Shayne Burke died in the hospital Monday morning after being shot multiple times Lafayette Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Eyewitnesses tell News 10 they saw was a young man shot in his head and elsewhere feet away from his mother’s home. She held him in her arms as neighbors called 911.

Related Content UPDATE: Victim in Peach Street shooting dies

The ambulance arrived and took a conscious Shayne Burke to the hospital. Family friends say the 21-year-old grew up in the community playing basketball, trying skateboards, even making music. His greatest contribution may be his only daughter not even one-year-old.

“You never know where a bullet gonna fly,” lamented Kevin Duncan who lives along Peach Street

He and his neighbors admitted they would have been surprised to hear the shooting any time of today, but especially in broad daylight. Kevin Duncan has the family in his thoughts with the killer yet to be arrested.

“Pray for one another every day, and as life goes on we’re going to take care of all the children and make sure those guns are locked up,” Duncan advised.

At this point, Lafayette Police say there is no information on anyone suspected of shooting and killing Burke. They are asking for the community’s help to prevent more violence by providing tips to their department or Crimestoppers by dialing 232-TIPS.