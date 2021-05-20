Lafayette Comedy Series Coming this Summer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Beginning this May going through August, Lafayette Comedy is bringing lots of national comedians to Lafayette at Club 337, The Wurst Biergarten, and The Grouse Room.



Todd Barry, Ms. Pat, Kyle Kinane and Shane Gillis are some of the comedians who have been seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, Late Night TV, HBO, plus as heard on the biggest podcasts like Joe Rogan Experience, plus movies and TV Shows.

Stand-up comedy is bigger than ever, so these are some of the best comedians working today.

You can see a great show with ticket prices lower than comedy clubs.

The Lafayette Comedy Summer Comedy Series runs May – August.

All tickets are available at www.lafayettecomedy.com