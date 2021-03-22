Lafayette 6th grader interviews former First Lady Michelle Obama

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – 11-year-old Zhoriél Tapo, from Lafayette, recently fulfilled one of her bucket list items when she interviewed former first lady Michelle Obama. Zhoriél Tapo, a Kid Reporter who reports “news for kids, by kids” for the award-winning Scholastic Kids Press program, received the opportunity to ask Mrs. Obama about her new Netflix television show, Waffles + Mochi.

You can watch a clip of their conversation here: https://kpcnotebook.scholastic.com/post/meet-waffles-and-mochi

About Zhoriél Tapo:

About Scholastic Kids Press:

  • Kid Reporters in the award-winning Scholastic Kids Press program, ages 10–14, cover “news for kids, by kids” with coverage of current events, breaking news, entertainment, sports, and more from their hometowns and on the national stage.
  • Their stories appear on the Scholastic Kids Press website and in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide. 
  • The annual selection of Kid Reporters is based on writing ability, interviewing skills, and attention to detail. The Kid Reporter application includes:
    • A typed news article.
    • A typed essay that answers the questions: Why do you want to be a Kid Reporter?
    • Two ideas for stories about their community that they would like to work on as a Kid Reporter.
  • OFFICIAL WEBSITE: www.scholastic.com/kidspress

