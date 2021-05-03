Kevin Naquin for Pancreatic Cancer Research: 7th Annual Golf Tournament

Kaitlyn Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – May 15th- 6pm-10pm Zydeco Dance to Benefit Pancreatic Cancer Research at Gil Meche -Double Nickel Ranch in Arnaudville-La.

Live music by Geno Delafose and French Rockin Boogie.

$100 per couple donation- includes Free Food and Beverages.

May 17th at Le Triomphe 8am Shotgun Start.

They will have 3 man Team Sponsors for $600, Hole Sponsors for $250 and Non Golfer Donation Available.

All Proceeds Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Partners with Ochsner Lafayette General and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

