Kevin Naquin for Pancreatic Cancer Research: 7th Annual Golf Tournament

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – May 15th- 6pm-10pm Zydeco Dance to Benefit Pancreatic Cancer Research at Gil Meche -Double Nickel Ranch in Arnaudville-La.
Live music by Geno Delafose and French Rockin Boogie.
$100 per couple donation- includes Free Food and Beverages.
May 17th at Le Triomphe 8am Shotgun Start.
They will have 3 man Team Sponsors for $600, Hole Sponsors for $250 and Non Golfer Donation Available.
All Proceeds Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Partners with Ochsner Lafayette General and MD Anderson Cancer Center.