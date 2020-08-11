Kamara believes contract negotiations ‘will happen when it happens’

NEW ORLEANS, LA – As Saints star running back Alvin Kamara enters the final year on his contract, negotiations are far from the first thing on his mind.

“I’m not concerned with contract talks at all,” said Kamara. “Me and my agent talked briefly about it and I said, don’t tell me anything about a contract until it’s like something where it’s happening of if it’s something that I need to know. I don’t talk upstairs about contracts, I don’t talk to coaches about contracts. I’m just here to do my job.”

Kamara is coming off an injury riddled season, but said he is now back at full strength.

