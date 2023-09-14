LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– A juvenile was arrested following a hit and run that occurred on N. Claiborne Street/north of Granger Road in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO deputies were dispatched on Sept. 13 at approximately 9 p.m. to the scene of the incident and learned a man traveling on a bicycle on Claiborne Street was struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to their arrival.

Authorities said they then made contact with the 17-year-old driver and detected signs of impairment after speaking with him. The juvenile was arrested and charged with hit and run serious bodily injury; DWI 1st; 1st degree vehicular negligent injuring and possession of alcoholic beverages by person under 21.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to CPSO. This is an ongoing investigation.