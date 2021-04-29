Junior League of Lafayette hosts Panel of Powerful Women event

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – The Junior League of Lafayette is hosting a women’s empowerment event called A Panel of Powerful women.

Three local women who are all entrepreneurs and accomplishing the impossible in their businesses and industries will be interviewed.

These women are powerful, rare and inspiring.

This is the perfect in-person event to get re-inspired and re-engaged!



The event is this Thursday, April 29 at Vermilionville.

Cocktail hour begins at 5:00 and the panel discussion and a plated dinner begins at 6pm.



Tickets are $25.

You’ll receive 2 drinks and dinner with your ticket purchase.

Go to https://www.juniorleagueoflafayette.com/ for more information and to purchase.