BRIDGE CITY, La. (WGNO) – Five juveniles are back in custody and one is still on the run after breaking out of the Bridge City Center for Youth early Sunday morning. The Office of Juvenile Juvenile says they escaped at about 2:30 from the River Road facility.

Soon after the breakout, all movement in the facility ceased and a call went out to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to aid in the search. By 6:00 a.m., five of the escapees were back in custody.

As of 11:20, one juvenile, a 17-year-old male from Orleans Parish, is said to still be on the run. He has officially been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, and a command center was set up at the Center for Youth to help track and re-arrest the juvenile.

Since the escapee is underage, information such as his name and identification cannot be released to the public but law officials are aware of the person’s description.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or the Command

Center at 504-401-3359.