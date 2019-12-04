1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Joggers stay alert: Acadiana woman tells story of how man in blue truck followed her during morning jog

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Acadiana woman is speaking out tonight exclusively to News 10 about her story of allegedly almost being abducted while running in a local neighborhood.

Yolanda Williams says she was running along Pont Des Mouton Road in Lafayette Sunday morning.

She was by herself enjoying her morning jog, but she noticed something wasn’t right— and became frightened when she saw a man following her.

“I was terrified. Like I said, I was by myself, and not only me being by myself, I didn’t see anyone. No one was around and like I said at that time, I couldn’t turn into the apartment complex. I couldn’t take a left and I was like, ‘Oh My God, what am I going to do,’ and so yes, I was terrified like really fearing for my life because I was aware of what’s been going on. I was like ‘what does he want. What is this man’s intent.”

A FaceBook live video that Williams posted Sunday morning has gone viral.

With tears running down her face, she explains the terrifying incident.

“I’m just running all over the neighborhood y’all and I’m sorry y’all I’m so nervous,” explained Williams.

“I don’t want to live in fear. I don’t want to live in fear but all this stuff on Facebook and all this stuff going on, it’s really starting to get to me and give me anxiety when things happen.”

Williams usually runs with others in a group, but this time she decided to run by herself in a local neighborhood.

“I was running,” said Williams. “I noticed this blue truck passed on the side of me and he was going slow so I’m just noticing he’s going slow so I continue to run and I’m running in the same direction as he’s going and he gets to the intersection, the next intersection where you have to take a left because you can’t go right or straight so he makes the left and I continue to run towards that area and then when I get to that intersection I take a left and when I take the left, I noticed he’s at the next intersection and he’s stopped. He’s not even moving.”

Williams said she started to panic. “I’m wondering what is he doing. Why is he not moving and I just continue to run, and I’m just like what’s going on, and then next thing you know, he backs up and then he turns around and comes towards me again, and when he did that, then it started to concern me. I was like what’s going on,” added Williams

Thankfully, a nearby woman helped.

“Thank God this lady came out of her house and she was walking to her car and when I saw the lady, I just started screaming, ‘Ma’am, ma’am, ma’am, please, please wait, wait, wait, wait, ma’am, don’t leave, don’t leave.’ I said, ‘this man is after me,’ and so I was still running. I was running towards her because she wasn’t right by me and I’m hollering, and thank God the lady did not get in her car or run away from me.”

News 10 asked, “What would you say if anything that you learned from this encounter?”

Williams answered, “My lesson was that I need to know, ‘hey I am a strong woman and yes, I can do a lot of things by myself, but I have to be alert and aware that people are out there looking for women to abduct them.”

As for running again, Williams said, “Right now, I’m really going through a lot of anxiety about what happened to me so I don’t know. I’m going to think about it, pray about it, and God’s going to give me peace about it, but I will be running believe that.”

News 10 reached out to Lafayette Police who said an investigation into the incident is on-going.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories