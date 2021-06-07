Jennings Police searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder, slew of other charges

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JENNINGS, La (KLFY) — The Jennings Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for involvement in a Sunday shooting.

Jeremy Freeney, 25, of Jennings is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, illegal discharge of a weapon, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, carrying of firearm by convicted felon, and prohibited acts/drug paraphenalia.

His last known location is 910 McKinley St. where he was seen leaving the scene of a shooting he was involved in on Sunday.

The JPD is asking that anyone with information on Freeney’s whereabouts contact the department at 337-821-5513.

Freeney is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar