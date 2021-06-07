Jennings Police searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder, slew of other charges

JENNINGS, La (KLFY) — The Jennings Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for involvement in a Sunday shooting.

Jeremy Freeney, 25, of Jennings is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, illegal discharge of a weapon, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, carrying of firearm by convicted felon, and prohibited acts/drug paraphenalia.

His last known location is 910 McKinley St. where he was seen leaving the scene of a shooting he was involved in on Sunday.

The JPD is asking that anyone with information on Freeney’s whereabouts contact the department at 337-821-5513.

Freeney is considered armed and dangerous.