Jennings man killed after being struck by vehicle Monday night

JEFF DAVIS PARISH (KLFY) – A Jennings man was killed Monday night after a crash on U.S. Highway 90 east of LA Highway 395.



State Police responded to the scene just after 6:00 p.m.



A preliminary investigation revealed the crash happened as Lance Hoffpauir, 29, was walking east in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 90 when he was stuck by a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer being driven westbound by Reagan Olmsted, 24, of Welsh.



Hoffpauir suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Trooper Derek Senegal says Olmstead was properly restrained and not injured in the crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained for analysis as this crash remains under investigation.