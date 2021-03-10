Jeanerette mayor struggles to hire during officer shortage

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) Jeanerette Police are looking for able-bodied officers, but how new patrolmen are hired is up for debate.

Currently, the Jeanerette Police Department is short three of its six patrolmen. It is the mayor’s responsibility to make the final decision on any new hirings. One city alderman says it’s time for that to change.

Within the past year, seven officers have been hired at the Jeanerette Police Department. That’s out of 15 applicants recommended by the chief for the mayor’s final approval.

With the number of patrolmen on the street half of what’s budgeted, Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois explained not every applicant brought before him can fill the role, “When we look at experience and also work history, there are many other factors that come into play, and we’re not going to hire just anyone.”

He says applicants have been weeded out due to a lack of transparency and discovering issues they had while serving in other departments. When the city has hired people with zero experience and paid for their training, many have quickly left for higher-paying opportunities, while still living in Jeanerette. Others left for personal reasons or due to illness.

“Small communities generally don’t attract because again we have the budget reasons where we can’t offer the competitive salaries like other larger police departments,” Bourgeois added.

He still believes the city is safe, and his fellow local leaders agree, but one councilman doesn’t agree on is how hiring decisions are made.

“I totally agree with being selective on what you get, how you get, but that’s where instead of one person making that decision you would have five,” Jeanerette Ward 1 Alderman Clarence “C.J.” Clark said referring to the council.

The city council is responsible for hiring the police chief, who recommends recruits before the mayor, and since 1908, the special charter of Jeanerette dictates the mayor gives the final approval for hiring new officers. Clark argues the council should manage hiring patrolmen as well.

Clark told News 10, “I see it as a flaw in our charter because our charter gives one person too much power.”

Bourgeois counters the 113-year-old process has worked well, and there are more important areas that require the government’s focus.

“We’re still in the process of rebuilding, and that would kind of be to me not say detrimental, but it wouldn’t be in a progressive thought,” Bourgeois stated.

The mayor added another applicant started the process of applying for the police department just yesterday, and while the police department is short, the marshal’s office is providing the backup as needed. He’s confident any officer he does hire will be someone the community is comfortable knowing serves them.