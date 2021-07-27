Isolated Rain Back for Another Hot and Muggy Tuesday

The high heat and humidity continue for Acadiana as isolated showers and storms are expected during the afternoon this Tuesday.

Temperatures this morning are back in the upper 70s across much of Acadiana making for a very warm and muggy start to the day. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s with a heat index pushing into the triple digits. Technically, there is not a Heat Advisory today but you still need to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.

Isolated showers and storms look a little bit more likely this afternoon compared to yesterday. Rain chances after the lunch hour will increase to 30-40%.

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
76°F Generally clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F Mainly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

