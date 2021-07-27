Isolated Rain Back for Another Hot and Muggy Tuesday

The high heat and humidity continue for Acadiana as isolated showers and storms are expected during the afternoon this Tuesday.





Temperatures this morning are back in the upper 70s across much of Acadiana making for a very warm and muggy start to the day. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s with a heat index pushing into the triple digits. Technically, there is not a Heat Advisory today but you still need to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.

Isolated showers and storms look a little bit more likely this afternoon compared to yesterday. Rain chances after the lunch hour will increase to 30-40%.